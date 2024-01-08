Social Welfare policy formulation meeting held

A consultative meeting was held on the formulation of social welfare policy under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Professor Dr. Javed Akram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A consultative meeting was held on the formulation of social welfare policy under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Professor Dr. Javed Akram

Secretary Social Welfare Zahoor Hussain, DG Mudassar Riaz Malik and other stakeholders participated. During the meeting, the first draft of the social welfare policy was presented to the provincial minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram.

The Minister said that the purpose of the social welfare policy, which was formulated for the first time in 75 years, will be the protection and rehabilitation of the weaker sections. Social welfare policy will be in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan, SSD objectives and other rules and regulations, he said and added that social welfare policy will determine the direction of the social welfare department and improve the services.

Industrialists will be upgraded under social welfare policy.

The caretaker provincial health minister said that integrated drug rehabilitation centers will be established in the divisional headquarters under the social welfare policy. Departmental capacity building will be done under social welfare policy. Rehabilitation of differently abled people will be ensured under social welfare policy, he added.

Dr. Javed Akram highly appreciated the efforts of Secretary and DG Social Welfare.

Secretary Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Zahoor Hussain said that cooperation between other government institutions and NGOs will be promoted through the policy.

Director General of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Mudassir Riaz Malik said, "After consulting all the stakeholders, we will formulate a social welfare policy."