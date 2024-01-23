Open Menu

Solangi Condoles With Chief Editor Ausaf Group On Brother's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Solangi condoles with Chief Editor Ausaf Group on brother's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the elder brother of Raja Mehtab Khan, Chief Editor Ausaf Group of Newspapers.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Raja Mehtab Khan and his family.

He said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Mehtab Khan's elder brother and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

11 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

12 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

12 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

12 hours ago
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

12 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

12 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

12 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

12 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan