(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the elder brother of Raja Mehtab Khan, Chief Editor Ausaf Group of Newspapers.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Raja Mehtab Khan and his family.

He said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of the death of Mehtab Khan's elder brother and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.