Solid Waste Management Programme To Be Launched In Sukkur: Nasir Shah

Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the solid waste management programme would be implemented in Sukkur like Karachi

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he was holding "Open Katcharies" to address the issues of people at their doorsteps.

He said the party is fully prepared for the local bodies elections scheduled to be held between February to March 2022. He said the PPP has strong concerns over the census and in this regard the CM Sindh had taken up the issue at all forums.

