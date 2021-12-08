Solo exhibition 'Silver Linings' attracting people

UrduPoint.com

A two-week long solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood attracting a huge crowd which was started on December 6 organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa

The Karachi-born artist made two more additions to his poetic series of photographs Silver Linings adding the artist has collected photos of shrines and mosques since the beginning of his career as a photo-journalist Arif Mehmood told APP on Wednesday.

While talking he said in Silver Linings, he explores the limitlessness experience of Sufism.

His compilation consists of his work from 1988 to 2020.

He said Silver Linings is an introspective journey that he took after the death of his mother, who was a seasoned traveler of the mystical path.

COVID-19 SOPSs were followed, masks mandatory during people visit.

