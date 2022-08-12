Somalian envoy meets Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Somalian Ambassador to Pakistan Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim on Friday met with Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad to discuss the matters pertaining to studies and security of doctors in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by a good number of foreigner students as well as the varsity faculty.

The VC ensured the envoy to resolve all the problems faced by Somalian students studying at the NMU on priority.

The envoy thanked the VC for his cooperation in this connection.