Soomro wins NA 196 by recounting votes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization and PTI candidate, MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro, won Jacobabad's NA-196 constituency following recounting of votes, an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official confirmed on Wednesday.

Muhammad Mian Soomro bagged 83,083 votes while PPP's Aijaz Jakhrani bagged 79,187 votes in recounting from 441 polling stations.

According to unofficial results of the recount, 3,117 votes of Soomro and 2,612 votes of Jakhrani were rejected. The ballot papers and polling record of 31 polling stations were missing and could not be recounted, according to the officias.

Sukkur's election tribunal had ordered recounting of votes after rival candidate Aijaz Jakhrani of PPP challenged the victory of PTI's Muhammad Mian Soomro in the 2018 general elections.