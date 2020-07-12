UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs Issued For Cattle Markets Aiming Protection Of People: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

SOPs issued for cattle markets aiming protection of people: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Public Relations and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday said the provincial government had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets aiming to protect people from COVID-19.

Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat here, he said according to SOPs cattle markets would be set up outside the cities, adding small markets would be established to avoid overcrowding.

He said arrangements would be made to address congestion around the cattle markets and traffic police would devise a plan to avoid traffic jams.

Bangash said the district administration would monitor these markets, adding cattle market would be set up after proper registration. Elder people and children would not be allowed to enter the cattle markets and they were requested to refrain from these places for their own safety, he maintained.

He said hand washing and sanitizing facilities would be available in cattle markets and people should adopt needed take precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha.

The special assistant said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had directed that the SOPs formulated must be strictly implemented for protection of people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Traffic Sunday Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

4 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.