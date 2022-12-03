UrduPoint.com

Sorts Can Be Promoted Through Effective Guidance: SACM Amir Raan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Sorts can be promoted through effective guidance: SACM Amir Raan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Amir Saeed Raan has said there is no dearth of talent in the country, and sports can be promoted in Pakistan through effective guidance and training.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Annual Aerobics & Gymnastic Championship, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), here on Saturday.

The SACM said during the tenure of previous governments, co-curricular and extracurricular activities had almost been suspended in educational institutions. However, he added, the incumbent government was taking special measures on urgent basis for restoration of co-curricular and extracurricular activities in schools and colleges. He said funds for these activities, which were suspended earlier, would be restored in the next few days after getting approval from the provincial cabinet.

The SACM said all educational institutions would have to take special measures like the Unique Group of Institutions for promotion of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Chairman UGI Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, speaking at the ceremony, said winning or losing in sports contests did not make much difference, as taking part in sports was essence of such activities.

He said grooming of children was also a responsibility of educational institutions, besides imparting of quality education to them.

Famous film producer and director Syed Noor told the audience that the losing teams of today's contest should take part in the next event with more preparation and vigour to secure a success. He greeted the UGI on successful holding of the championship.

Three sportswomen Asma Ikram, Umama Wali and Saadia Khaliq specially participated in the event. The winners were given honorary shield, certificates and cash prizes.

The first prize was secured by Unique Rachna Block branch, second by Unique Rewaz Garden campus, and third by Unique Valencia Town campus and the fourth prize was secured by Unique Harbanspura campus.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, GM Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Head Office Madam Fariha Arshad, Principal Coordination Prof Hammad, Head Promotions & Admin Prof Riazul Haq, Head Sports Zahid Ammar, other project directors, principals, teachers, parents and a number of students attended the concluding ceremony.

