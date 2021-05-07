South Punjab secretariat building in Bahawalpur soon: Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that after Multan, the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat building will also be laid in Bahawalpur soon.

During a meeting with parliamentarians, the CM said a development package had been devised for Bahawalpur and he would visit the city soon.

He regretted that the past rulers befooled people of south Punjab with hollow slogans and resources meant for the development of that region were spent on other districts.

He vowed that no one would be allowed to commit a robbery on the resources of south Punjab.

The chief minister said that the commitment and direction of the government were right, adding that governance model had been transformed for better service delivery.

Usman Buzdar said he did not believe in the dogma of one-man show like the past government, and decisions were made with consultations while taking everybody along, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the defeated elements were engrossed in hatching conspiracies from the day first but their every design had been frustrated vis-a-vis the politics of public service, added Usman Buzdar. Those involved in the politics of allegations have no future and the propagandists should also understand that people could not be served with false claims, he added.

The era of real change had begun and development schemes had been designed according to the public needsand parliamentarians were also consulted, he added.

Those who met the CM include MNAs Rana Qasim Noon, Mian Shafique Arain, Tahir Iqbal, Farooq-e-Azam, Abdul Ghafoor Wattoo and MPA Samiullah Chaudhry.

