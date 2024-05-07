SP Shahzeb To Hold Khuli Kacheri On May 8
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Wednesday at Husri Police Station to listen grievances of the people
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Wednesday at Husri Police Station to listen grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, Residents of Husri Police station were asked to attend the open court and communicate their problems so that they could be addressed at earliest.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery6 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year10 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here27 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered10 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme10 minutes ago
-
USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption21 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Journalist Colony Sub-Division3 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized3 minutes ago
-
Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman3 minutes ago
-
WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition3 minutes ago