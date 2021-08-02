UrduPoint.com

Spanish Envoy Discuss Bilateral Collaborations, Regional Maritime Security With Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish Envoy to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico on Monday paid a visit to the Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The Pakistan Navy Directorate General Public Relations took to Twitter to announce the meeting details.

The Pakistan Navy media arm further wrote on its official handle, "Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region."

