Speaker Announces Six Members As Panel Of Presiding Officers

Published December 20, 2022

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 47th session.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday announced the Names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 47th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah,Aliya Kamran, Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Ahmad Hassan Dehar.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

