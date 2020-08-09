Speaker, CS plant sapling to start monsoon plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz planted a sapling under monsoon plantation drive in Abbotabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given a target to plant 5 lac saplings but achieved 35 lac under Prime Minister Green Pakistan Drive.

He said that Tiger Force, District Administration and Forest Department jointly participated to fulfill the green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mushtaq Ghani said that 5 lac saplings would be planted instead of 2 lac in Hazara Division. He urged upon concern authorities to save the forest from timber mafia and animals.