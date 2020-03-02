UrduPoint.com
Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani Arrives At The Residence Of Late Naimatullah

Mon 02nd March 2020

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has arrived at the residence of late former city mayor Naimatullah and condoled with the bereaved family members.He said that former city Mayor Karachi Naimatullah was a noble man and he did remarkable works for the city

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has arrived at the residence of late former city mayor Naimatullah and condoled with the bereaved family members.He said that former city Mayor Karachi Naimatullah was a noble man and he did remarkable works for the city.He said his services will be remembered for long.Speaker Sindh Assembly paid his condolences with the bereaved family members of late Naimatullah Khan, former city mayor Karachi .Talking to media men he said, Naimatullah was a great man and his services for the city will be remembered for a long period of time.Replying to a question he said he know the situation of Coronavirus.

Sindh government calls Sindh Assembly session and in the situation like Coronavirus it will be of his decision.Talking about railway incidents, he said Sheikh Rashid will have to be accountable upon railway incidents.

Only allegations will not work, he raised a question that why crossing are not installed.Such types of incidents are occurring and inquiry should be done upon such incidents, he insisted.He went on to say that the statement of Asad Umar about putting hurdles by Sindh government in the way of progress of Karachi is nothing but an allegation.If they want development of the province then they should work together.He said my case is before all regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB).You can imagine from this case that how much independent is NAB?He said leader of Jamaat e Islami Abdul Rasid has raised powerful voice on every issue and his role is of an important member.He said no officer can enter inside the Assembly without permission adding local body elections should be held according to rules as work of public service should be done as soon as possible.

