Speakers warn of further escalation amid China-India standoff

(@FahadShabbir)

The speakers at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) webinar on Friday warned of further escalation amid China-India standoff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The speakers at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) webinar on Friday warned of further escalation amid China-India standoff.

The webinar titled, "China-India Standoff: Implications for Regional Security" to discuss the rapidly evolving situation on China-India border and risks of further escalation chaired by President CASS, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Kaleem Saadat.

Shashank Joshi, the defence editor at the Economist magazine, Professor Shen Dingli, Fudan University, Lieutenant General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, former Defense Secretary and Director CASS Ambassador (Retd) Jalil Abbas Jillani were the four speakers, said a news release.

President CASS initiated the discussion and provided an overview of the current situation on the China-India border and shared his concerns over the potential to further escalation the matter.

Shahsank Joshi shared his views on the recent crisis and stated that neither China nor India anticipated the current level of escalation which resulted due to extremely worrying deterioration of protocols on both sides.

He termed it a watershed moment in the history of the two countries.

Professor Shen Ding Li, expressed his views on the Chinese position and stressed that China was not looking for war and would not want to escalate further.

He added that China would not compromise and agree to the Indian perception of Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well. He also emphasized the importance of strong Pak-China relations. Lieutenant General (Retd) Lodhi shared his insights on the military and operational significance of the crisis and stressed that the skirmish may seem tactical, but it may have strategic consequences. He explained the potential risks for Pakistan as well.

Ambassador (Retd) Jillani threw light on the history of the China-India relationship connecting its linkage with thecurrent crisis.

In his concluding remarks, President CASS made a comparison of the Indian response to China and Pakistan during Balakot crisis. He shared the concern that India may direct its misplaced anger towards Pakistan; nonetheless, it would not solve India's China problem. He added that in an attempt to isolate Pakistan, India had isolated itself in this crisis.