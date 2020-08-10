Special Branch Officer killed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown assailants killed a Special Branch Officer on Sunday in main bazar Tank, Special Branch Officials confirmed.

Mir Azam Shah Assistant Group Officer was on way to home on motorcycle after performing his duty when unknown people opened fire near Allah Jan Sarae and killed him on the spot.

His body was shifted to DHQ Tank.

The police registered the case and started investigation.