Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2023) A special court in Islamabad on Thursday ordered appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on November 28 in connection with the ongoing cipher case.

Presided over by Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqurnain, the hearing, which transpired in a matter of minutes, adhered to the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to relocate the cipher case proceedings from Adiala jail to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

Representing Qureshi during the hearing were lawyers Ali Bukhari and Khalid Yousaf.

The judge sought a copy of the Islamabad High Court's divisional bench decision, promptly provided by the court staff.

The court, in line with the Islamabad High Court's recent ruling, declared the jail trial in the cipher case illegal, deeming proceedings since August 29, including the indictment, to be without lawful authority.

The court specifically highlighted the law ministry's notification on August 29, permitting the jail trial, as having “no legal effect,”.

The cipher case originated from an FIR registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, following a complaint by the Home Secretary.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were implicated in the report, along with mentions of former principal secretary Azam Khan and ex-planning minister Asad Umar.

The FIR alleged the distortion of diplomatic cipher facts, a conspiracy to misuse the contents for malicious purposes, and the endangerment of state interests by the former premier and top diplomat.

The court, after a brief hearing, adjourned the proceedings and directed jail authorities to present Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the court on Tuesday, November 28, marking a pivotal juncture in the ongoing legal proceedings.