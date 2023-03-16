UrduPoint.com

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Three Of Robbers Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests three of robbers gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three of a five members robbers gang involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs and other street crimes in different areas.

Accused identified as Sajid, Shahid and Yasin were arrested on a tip-off from Dhoraji and Bahadurabad areas of the city, according to SSP SIU.

The notorious gang consisted of five members and was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks and ATMs on gun point and other street crimes.

During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that one of their accomplice Sadiq used to inform about persons leaving the bank with huge cash to his accomplices outside who would follow the person and rob him. They confessed to committing robberies and other crimes in Akhtar Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nursery, Mehmoodabad, Shah Faisal, Bahadurabad, Ferozabad, Korangi and other areas. Further investigations were underway.

