Special prayers offered to get rid of coronavirus from country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special prayers were offered to get rid of coronavirus from the country during a limited gathering in connection to celebrate the birthday of Hazrat Abbas Aldamar and Imam Zainul Abedin on Monday.

The 1415th birth anniversary of Hazrat Abbas Alamdar and 1403th birthday of Hazrat Imam Zain al-Abadin was held here at the residence of Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi.

On this occasion, prominent scholar and chairman Central Imam Hussein Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi cut the cake.

Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said hundreds of people gather at Hazrat Shahullah Dutta on these two birthdays but this day the ceremony had been held shortly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prominent social personalities including Shamim Haider Syed, Allama Dr Hussain Ahmed, Zahladar Ahsan Shah and Raja Jamshed Hameed highlighted the aspects of the life of Hazrat Abbas Alamdar and Imam Zainul Abedin (RA).

Sahibzada Mujtaba Farooq Gul Raja Pir of Mohra Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to eliminate the outbreak from the world.

He made special prayers for the integrity of the country and independence of Kashmir.