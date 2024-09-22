- Home
Special Secretary Agriculture For Strict Adherence To Open Door Policy For Peasants’ Facilitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Sarfaraz Hussain Magsi, directed officials to keep strict adherence to the open-door policy to facilitate the farming community.
Chairing an important meeting in Multan, the Special Secretary reviewed several key initiatives, including the establishment of a complaint cell, anti-dengue measures, e-procurement processes, and the construction of ramps for disabled individuals at government offices.
He said that officers must keep their office doors open from 10am to 11:30am to address the concerns of the public and farmers. During this time, officers are required to be present to personally listen to and resolve the issues brought by visiting farmers and the general public.
Magsi reiterated that the service of farmers and resolving their problems was the department’s top priority. “My office is always open to farmers, and their issues will be addressed on a priority basis,” he assured. Magsi stressed the implementation of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's revolutionary projects aimed at economically empowering farmers and urged collective efforts from the department to bring the benefits of these policies directly to the farmers' doorstep.
On the topic of dengue prevention, the Special Secretary stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites, calling for collective efforts to maintain clean and dry surroundings. He directed all officers to ensure daily monitoring of anti-dengue activities in their offices, government housing colonies, and nearby areas, and to prioritize cleanliness to safeguard against the spread of dengue.
Magsi also instructed that all agriculture-related complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Punjab Chief Secretary's Complaint Cell should be promptly addressed. Similarly, he directed all Divisional Development Officers (DDOs) to strictly follow e-procurement rules. In closing, he highlighted the need for constructing ramps at government offices to ensure easy access for disabled individuals.
