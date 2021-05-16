UrduPoint.com
Spokesperson Of CM GB Visits Office Of MASO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Spokesperson of CM GB visits office of MASO

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson for Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Taj visited the office of Mountain Area Support Organization (MASO) in Gulmit Gojal to evaluate the activities of the Clean and Green Hunza project.

He appreciated the community efforts in initiating and running such a wonderful project to help maintain the environment clean.

He also assured full support from the government of Gilgit-Baltistan. He thanked the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan for the keen interest in fighting the climate crisis and keeping the area clean.

More Stories From Pakistan

