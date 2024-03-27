Open Menu

SPSC Announces Result Of Combined Competitive Exam 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM

SPSC announces result of combined competitive exam 2020

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 182 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 182 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2020.

Over 15,000 candidates applied for this examination and 1380 candidates who qualified screening process were appeared in the written test which was held in November 2020.

According to the spokesperson of SPSC, due to procedural shortcomings, the Sindh High Court, on March 5, 2023, decided to suspend the results of the examination before their announcement and ordered action against the involved officials.

Following the court order, SPSC Chairman Muhammad Waseem arranged for a re-examination in June 2023. It may be mentioned that for this examination, a question paper was prepared by the country's leading educational experts and experts from various fields.

According to the results, 30 candidates belong to urban while 152 candidates belong to rural quota out of 182 successful candidates. The interviews of successful candidates will commence from April 17, 2024 and the process will continue until all interviews are completed for the candidates.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court March April May June November 2020 All From Court SPSC

Recent Stories

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

2 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

2 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

2 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

2 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

2 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

2 hours ago
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

2 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

2 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

2 hours ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; ca ..

Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan