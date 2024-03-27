SPSC Announces Result Of Combined Competitive Exam 2020
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued the list of 182 successful candidates in the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2020.
Over 15,000 candidates applied for this examination and 1380 candidates who qualified screening process were appeared in the written test which was held in November 2020.
According to the spokesperson of SPSC, due to procedural shortcomings, the Sindh High Court, on March 5, 2023, decided to suspend the results of the examination before their announcement and ordered action against the involved officials.
Following the court order, SPSC Chairman Muhammad Waseem arranged for a re-examination in June 2023. It may be mentioned that for this examination, a question paper was prepared by the country's leading educational experts and experts from various fields.
According to the results, 30 candidates belong to urban while 152 candidates belong to rural quota out of 182 successful candidates. The interviews of successful candidates will commence from April 17, 2024 and the process will continue until all interviews are completed for the candidates.
