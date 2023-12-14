Open Menu

Spurious Fertilizer Bags Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) In line with special directives of District Administration, Assistant Director Agriculture Piplan, Abdul Rasheed on Thursday launched a massive crackdown against illegal hoarders of fertilizers and artificial shortage creators.

Assistant Director along with raiding team raided at Harnoli area and recovered 75 bags of spurious fertilizer from a private godown.

The agriculture official said on the occasion that crackdown against fertilizer hoarders would continue on daily basis.

