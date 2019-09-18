UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurious Milk Factory Sealed, Accused Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

Spurious milk factory sealed, accused arrested

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory situated in Sammundri at Tandlianwala Road and arrested an accused on the charge of manufacturing spurious and adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory situated in Sammundri at Tandlianwala Road and arrested an accused on the charge of manufacturing spurious and adulterated milk.

PFA spokesman said Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.

400-GB and unearthed a factory where the accused was busy in preparing spurious milk by using banaspati ghee, powder and chemicals etc.

The team sealed the factory and confiscated material present on the spot, besides arresting one accused from the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Prevent Caracas From Getting Material ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom ..

12 minutes ago

Values of Human Fraternity Document presented at H ..

35 minutes ago

Meaty issue: Mock pork edges onto Southeast Asian ..

34 minutes ago

Overweight people more likely to have overweight d ..

8 minutes ago

Dutch lawyer's murder sparks 'narco-state' fears

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.