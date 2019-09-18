Spurious milk factory sealed, accused arrested

(@imziishan)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory situated in Sammundri at Tandlianwala Road and arrested an accused on the charge of manufacturing spurious and adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory situated in Sammundri at Tandlianwala Road and arrested an accused on the charge of manufacturing spurious and adulterated milk.

PFA spokesman said Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.

400-GB and unearthed a factory where the accused was busy in preparing spurious milk by using banaspati ghee, powder and chemicals etc.

The team sealed the factory and confiscated material present on the spot, besides arresting one accused from the spot and started investigation.