SRA Member Arrested By CTD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported the arrest of Muhammad Amjad Shah, an alleged member of the proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), from a hotel situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal.
Amjad Shah, wanted by the CTD as a proclaimed offender and absconder in a case registered under different sections of the Explosive Substance Act and Anti-Terrorism Act (case number 58/2022), was taken into custody.
His associate, Sheeraz Ali, had previously been apprehended and was already in prison. The CTD stated that further investigations into the matter were currently underway.
