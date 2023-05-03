UrduPoint.com

Srinagar In Mess Because Of G-20 'Tamasha': NC Senior Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah has termed the upcoming G-20 meeting in Srinagar a 'tamasha'.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah in a statement said that the preparations for the same are causing inconvenience to the people of Kashmir valley.

While lashing out at BJP, Omar tweeted, "Things are a mess in Srinagar because of this G-20 tamasha. The actual meeting will probably see most areas locked down and people stuck in their homes.

Perhaps the BJP is being sensible sparing the people of Jammu the pain we are suffering here in the valley, hesaid.

The G20 has only punished the residents of Srinagar," he added.

