SRSO Enhances Its Complex With Diverse Vegetation To Combat Effects Of Climate Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) administration department has taken a proactive step towards beautifying the SRSO Complex and promoting plantation efforts to combat climate change.
A statement issues by spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Thursday said that each year, directives by SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, the administration takes special steps to welcome the spring season by growing new nurseries of plants, flowers, and planting, displaying trees and flowers in each part of the main complex Sukkur.
The dedication of the administration team under the Guidance of its Senior Manager Shahzaib Hussain Mahar, gardeners especially is commendable for their efforts in enhancing the environment and aesthetics of the complex.
By incorporating new trees and flowers throughout the complex, including at the main gate, main corridors, lawn and gardens, the SRSO complex has not only become more visually appealing but also contributed to creating a healthier and more sustainable environment. Planting trees and flowers helps to improve air quality, provide habitat for wildlife, and enhance the overall environment of the complex.
