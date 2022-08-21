SSBU to remain close till August 26

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :In the wake of recent and expected rains, the Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amana Ali Jalbani has announced temporarily closure of all classes of University Main Campus, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze Campuses from August 22 to 26.

This was announced by the Directorate of Public Relations of SBBU. However, according to Registrar of University Najmuddin Soho, the administrative staff would remain on emergency duty. The university main campus and Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze campuses would reopen on August 29.