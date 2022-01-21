UrduPoint.com

SSP Awards Best Performing Officials Of Traffic Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday reviewed the performance of traffic policemen during the last one month and awarded those showing excellent performance

The policemen awarded for showing good performance include, Inspector M Hayat, Sub-Inspectors M. Shareef, Khan Muhammad, Raheem Khan , M.Afzal, ASIs Sher Ali, Tufail Yousaf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shafqat Abbas, Amjid Khan, M. Nawaz, M Iqbal and M Ejaz, Head Constables, Raye Dad Khan, Irshad Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Nadeem Akhter, Constables Shafaat, Mir Afsar , Zafar Iqbal, M Zahid, M Azam, M Ramzan and islam Ullah.

SSP (Traffic) said accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance to be encouraged while poor performers to face disciplinary action.

He said special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules was crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and expressed the resolve to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city. He urged policemen to discharge their duties with hardwork and honesty.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic update.

