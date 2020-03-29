SSP distributes ration bags

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed visited Chelhaar on Sunday and reviewed lockdown situation. SHO Chelhaar Inspector Majid was also accompanied with him.

According to details, SSP distributed ration bags at Chelhaar police station, among destitute people. SSP advised people to confine themselves to home and adopt precautionary measures to defeat deadly disease.