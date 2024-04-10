SSP Hyderabad Hosts Hi-tea For Office Staff
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh hosted hi-tea in honour of staff on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.
He exchanged Eid greetings with all officers and staff and spent pleasant moments with them and discussed various topics.
SSP directed all officers to remember their subordinates and spend some moments with them peacefully, listen to their problems and resolve at earliest.
