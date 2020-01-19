UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Hyderabad To Head Inquiry Board In Alleged Attack On Haleem Adil Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

SSP Hyderabad to head inquiry board in alleged attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal has nominated SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio to head the inquiry board to conduct investigation in the alleged attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in Umerkot district.

The AIGP issued the directives to the DIG Mirpurkhas Range Saqib Ismail Memon on Saturday.

Following the directives, the DIG notified the board which also consisted of Mirpurkhas SSP Javed Baloch and Tharparkar SSP Abdullah Ahmad as its members.

The board will conduct inquiry of the FIR lodged at Kunri police station on the complaint of Haji Lal Mohammad in which a local PPP leader and SSP Umerkot Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh are among others who have been nominated.

"The board will examine the above case and submit recommendation for transfer of investigation outside district Umerkot," reads the office order of DIG Mirpurkhas.

Sheikh's convoy was allegedly attacked by the men associated with PPP's MPA Nawab Taimur Talpur in presence of the SSP when he visited Kunri in Umerkot district on November 1, 2019, to attend funeral prayer of Tezgam Express inferno victims.

The Umerkot police earlier last year had booked Sheikh and his associates in an FIR lodged on the state's complaint under sections 364, 365, 341, 337, 506 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Mohammad's FIR was registered earlier this month on the order of the District and Session Court Umerkot.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Police Police Station Hyderabad Tharparkar Kunri Adeel Hussain November FIR 2019 Prayer Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

1 hour ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

2 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

3 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

5 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.