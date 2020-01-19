SSP Hyderabad to head inquiry board in alleged attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal has nominated SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio to head the inquiry board to conduct investigation in the alleged attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in Umerkot district.

The AIGP issued the directives to the DIG Mirpurkhas Range Saqib Ismail Memon on Saturday.

Following the directives, the DIG notified the board which also consisted of Mirpurkhas SSP Javed Baloch and Tharparkar SSP Abdullah Ahmad as its members.

The board will conduct inquiry of the FIR lodged at Kunri police station on the complaint of Haji Lal Mohammad in which a local PPP leader and SSP Umerkot Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh are among others who have been nominated.

"The board will examine the above case and submit recommendation for transfer of investigation outside district Umerkot," reads the office order of DIG Mirpurkhas.

Sheikh's convoy was allegedly attacked by the men associated with PPP's MPA Nawab Taimur Talpur in presence of the SSP when he visited Kunri in Umerkot district on November 1, 2019, to attend funeral prayer of Tezgam Express inferno victims.

The Umerkot police earlier last year had booked Sheikh and his associates in an FIR lodged on the state's complaint under sections 364, 365, 341, 337, 506 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Mohammad's FIR was registered earlier this month on the order of the District and Session Court Umerkot.