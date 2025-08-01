SSP investigation holds orderly room to address officers’ concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt held an orderly room on Friday at the SSP Investigation Office to listen to the professional and personal concerns of police officers posted in the investigation wing.

A police spokesperson told APP that officers raised a number of departmental and individual issues during the session. Several problems were resolved on the spot, while directives were issued for the timely redressal of remaining matters.

“The welfare of our officers and timely resolution of their concerns is among my top priorities,” said SSP Usman Tariq Butt. “If any officer is facing an issue, my office door is always open for you.”

He said that effective measures for the welfare of police officers will continue, adding that the main objective of organizing such orderly rooms is to address officers’ issues on a priority basis and improve internal communication.

