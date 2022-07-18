UrduPoint.com

SSP Reshuffle Police Officials Posted At 3 Police Stations On Complaint Of Family Of Slain Bilal Kaka

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh has reshuffled the police officials posted at 3 police stations and a police check post including the SHO of Bhitai Nagar police station on complaint of family of Bilal Kaka, whose killing provoked ethnic tensions in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh has reshuffled the police officials posted at 3 police stations and a police check post including the SHO of Bhitai Nagar police station on complaint of family of Bilal Kaka, whose killing provoked ethnic tensions in the province.

According to the office order issued here on Monday, the SHO PS Bhitai Nagar Ziad Noonari had been replaced by Sub Inspector Ayaz Ali Bughio as the new SHO.

Kaka's family led a protest sit-in outside the SSP Office on Monday accusing Noonari for weakening the case of Kaka's murder against the 6 accused persons.

The police have so far accused 2 accused persons and one of them, Afzal Khan, was produced before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate IV who granted Khan's physical remand to the police.

Meanwhile, the other officials who had been reshuffled include Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Aqlani, SIP Farhanuddin Memon and SIP Ali Muhammad Bajeer who had been posted at PS Husri, PS Tando Jam and Check Post Seri, respectively.

