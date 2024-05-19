Open Menu

SSP Sanghar Visits Temples To Investigate Theft Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SSP Sanghar visits temples to investigate theft incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, along with his team, visited Jholay Laal and Ramaa Pir Temples in Tando Adam to investigate a theft incident and collect necessary information.

SSP issued the necessary directives to the investigation team on the spot. He met with the notables of the city, the incharges of temples, and media representatives.

  

Talking to the media SSP said that the theft matter was being investigated in every aspect and every traditional and latest method to trace the culprits. 

"Police will arrest the elements involved in theft," he assured. 

DSP Tando Adam Muhammad Moosa Abro, Incharge CIA Sanghar Akber Khan Mari, SHO Tando Adam Ghulam Shabir Dalwani, Incharge DIB Muqarab Khan Incharge DIC Sanghar Asif Ali Rajput, ASI Jahangir Chandio, and Minority Coordinator Rajesh Kumar Hardsani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Minority CIA Sanghar Tando Adam Dubai Islamic Bank Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

14 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

14 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

14 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

14 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

14 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

14 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

14 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

14 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan