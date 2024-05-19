SSP Sanghar Visits Temples To Investigate Theft Incident
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh, along with his team, visited Jholay Laal and Ramaa Pir Temples in Tando Adam to investigate a theft incident and collect necessary information.
SSP issued the necessary directives to the investigation team on the spot. He met with the notables of the city, the incharges of temples, and media representatives.
Talking to the media SSP said that the theft matter was being investigated in every aspect and every traditional and latest method to trace the culprits.
"Police will arrest the elements involved in theft," he assured.
DSP Tando Adam Muhammad Moosa Abro, Incharge CIA Sanghar Akber Khan Mari, SHO Tando Adam Ghulam Shabir Dalwani, Incharge DIB Muqarab Khan Incharge DIC Sanghar Asif Ali Rajput, ASI Jahangir Chandio, and Minority Coordinator Rajesh Kumar Hardsani were also present on the occasion.
