SSP Shoaib Vows Swift Justice, Assures Citizens Of Protection

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, reaffirmed on Friday that protecting citizens’ lives and property and ensuring justice remain his foremost priorities.

An official told APP that SSP Shoaib Khan, under the open-door policy, met complainants of murder and attempted murder cases and assured them of every possible relief and support.

He said the SSP directed all officers to ensure the arrest of those involved in murder, attempted murder, and harassment cases, adding that timely redressal of citizens’ grievances must be guaranteed.

He said the SSP stressed that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens is the Primary mission of Islamabad Capital Police.

In a message to the public, SSP Shoaib Khan said that any citizen facing difficulties after registration of an FIR, or experiencing harassment, may directly contact him through his helpline or visit his office in person.

