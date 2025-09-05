SC Summons Full Court Meeting On Sep 8
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court has called a full court meeting on the administrative side on
September 8.
The full court meeting will be held at 1 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya
Afridi.
The meeting will consist of only a single-point agenda. The meeting will review the amendments to
the Supreme Court Rules 2025.
The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association has already sent written suggestions to the
Supreme Court.
