SC Summons Full Court Meeting On Sep 8

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

SC summons full court meeting on Sep 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court has called a full court meeting on the administrative side on

September 8.

The full court meeting will be held at 1 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya

Afridi.

The meeting will consist of only a single-point agenda. The meeting will review the amendments to

the Supreme Court Rules 2025.

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association has already sent written suggestions to the

Supreme Court.

