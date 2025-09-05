NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) marked the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Friday with a solemn ceremony held at its headquarters.

National Coordinator NACTA, Jawad Ahmad Dogar, attended the event as the chief guest.

The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by heartfelt renditions of Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH). A special talk on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) shed light on the exemplary life, teachings, and noble character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), with particular emphasis on his message of peace, tolerance, and unity.

In his concluding address, the National Coordinator underscored the significance of adhering to the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in both personal and professional life. He urged NACTA officers and staff to embody values of honesty, humility, compassion, and justice, noting that these virtues are essential for individual character building as well as for advancing NACTA’s mission of fostering peace and harmony in society.

The ceremony was attended by officers and staff of NACTA with great devotion and enthusiasm. It concluded with collective prayers for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan.