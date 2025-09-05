NACTA Observes Eid Milad Un Nabi With Reverence
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) marked the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Friday with a solemn ceremony held at its headquarters.
National Coordinator NACTA, Jawad Ahmad Dogar, attended the event as the chief guest.
The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by heartfelt renditions of Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH). A special talk on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) shed light on the exemplary life, teachings, and noble character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), with particular emphasis on his message of peace, tolerance, and unity.
In his concluding address, the National Coordinator underscored the significance of adhering to the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in both personal and professional life. He urged NACTA officers and staff to embody values of honesty, humility, compassion, and justice, noting that these virtues are essential for individual character building as well as for advancing NACTA’s mission of fostering peace and harmony in society.
The ceremony was attended by officers and staff of NACTA with great devotion and enthusiasm. It concluded with collective prayers for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence1 minute ago
-
World witnessed Pak Armed Force resolute response in Marka-e-Haq: CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf1 minute ago
-
SC summons full court meeting on Sep 81 minute ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows swift justice, assures citizens of protection1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly calls for accelerated efforts to mitigate sufferings of flood victims1 minute ago
-
KP Speaker offers condolence to Afghan envoy over earthquake losses1 minute ago
-
Punjab health minister takes notice of hospital firing incident1 minute ago
-
KP CM orders emergency measures to curb spread of dengue cases in Charsadda1 minute ago
-
SPSC implements major reforms to ensure transparency, merit-based recruitment11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur21 minutes ago
-
NIPA officers visits PSCA21 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 children undergo free heart surgeries, 700,000 patients provided dialysis in Punjab21 minutes ago