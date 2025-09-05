Sargodha set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations are in full swing in Sargodha to celebrate the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to a spokesperson from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the district administration, police, Rescue 1122, Municipal Corporation, and other departments have finalized arrangements for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi festivities.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim said Sargodha is being decorated like a bride, with main roads, squares, and markets adorned with flags, banners, billboards, and electric lanterns. Important government and private buildings are also being illuminated with special lighting effects.

He added that special Milad gatherings were held in government and private schools on Friday, where children recited the Holy Quran, Naat, and Durood-o-Salam, winning the hearts of the audience.

The DC said all preparations for Milad processions have been completed, including cleanliness drives, decorative lighting, and arrangements for clean drinking water and refreshments. Foolproof security and a special traffic plan have also been devised to ensure smooth flow during processions.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim further stated that Rescue 1122, the Health Department, and other emergency services are on high alert to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

Appealing for public cooperation, the DC said, “The district administration is committed to celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with grandeur, reverence, and respect, in collaboration with the people.”