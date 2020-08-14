SSUET celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day with traditional zeal and tributes were paid to those who sacrificed their lives during Independence Movement.

Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali and Cmdr (R) Salim Siddiqui hoisted the national flag to mark the Independence Day at the campus, said a statement on Friday.