SSUET holds motivational lecture series on "Road to Success"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Eminent scholar, poet and educationist Prof. Dr. Peerzada Qasim on Tuesday said that the pace of time is getting faster and faster, therefore, those who keep pace with the time get success, and those who are faster or slower than the pace of time are misfit in the society.

He expressed these views in his lecture on the occasion of 3rd lecture of the motivational lectures series, "Road to Success" organized by the department of business Administration of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) here.

Presenting his lecture former Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Prof. Dr. Peerzada Qasim said that the journey towards achieving success has different dimensions. Today one can take advantage of the wide range of knowledge, experiences and observations available, he said.

He pointed out that "Not even one percent of the people really know about themselves. You are completely unaware of the qualities or flaws you have." Highlighting the role of private universities, Prof. Peerzada Qasim said that if there were no private universities like Sir Syed University, it would be difficult for many students to get access to the higher education.

Public universities receive funding from the government, but private universities have to bear the expenditures on their own, but still private universities are equally sharing the responsibility of educating the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that motivational lectures are important because they work to inspire people, enhance creativity, reduce fear and apprehension, and offers a new outlook on things. It engages the minds and hearts of people in such a way that motivates them to think more clearly, see opportunities, and move forward with action.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the corporate environment itself is often incredibly stressful, and challenging. However, a motivational talk can be one of the ways to address such challenges and increase results. It is vital for organizations to invest in such platforms that encourage and motivate its professionals to seek success in an organic and healthy way.

Chairperson, Business Administration Department presented the vote of thanks to Prof. Dr. Jamal Naqvi forconducting the event.