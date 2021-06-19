UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSWMB Approves Rs. 8 Billion Budget For FY-2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

SSWMB approves Rs. 8 billion budget for FY-2021-22

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has approved Rs. 8 billion Budget for the financial year 2021-22 while endorsing the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Korangi and Central districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has approved Rs. 8 billion Budget for the financial year 2021-22 while endorsing the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Korangi and Central districts of Karachi.

The board also approved taking up municipal solid waste management activity in the areas of Gulshan-e- Hadeed, Murad Memon goth, Steel Town falling under the jurisdiction of District Council Karachi through existing contract of DMC Malir.

The decisions were made in 15th meeting of the board held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Special Secretary Finance Department Bilal Ahmed, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Chana and other board members attended the meeting.

The Board meeting discussed operational and administrative matters of SSWMB and took key decisions.

It also passed resolution for transfer or allotment of land in name of SSWMB at Jam Chakro spread over 500 acres and Gond Pass 450 acres in district West, Son Walhar 200 acres located on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro, Ganjo Takar 500 acres in Hyderabad being utilized as landfill sites to prevent encroachments and execution of other components of ADP schemes at sites.

The Board validated the finalization of procurement process for middle end operations in Hyderabad and procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in District Korangi to a Chinese company and in district Central to a European back ground company.

It also endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of front end collection contract in Hyderabad and Larkana. Besides, the Board acknowledged revenue potential of Rs. 6.5 billion from charging minimal fees from households for solid waste management services in 7 districts of Karachi.

Initially revenue potential is estimated at Rs. 2.8 billion per year. In this regard Secretary SSWMB was directed to finalize detailed proposal.

The Board on the request received from district administration Malir for extension of sanitation services in Murad Memon Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Steel Town for taking municipal Solid Waste, which otherwise form part of District Council Karachi limits.

In this regard , Board was briefed that in compliance to district administration requests, the concerned company undertaking waste management operations in DMC Malir has conducted survey and reported that estimated population of Gulshan-e-Hadeed consisted of 217856 with household count of 6360 and with estimated garbage generation of 110 ton per. Memon Goth estimated population 75000 with estimated garbage generation of 38 tons per day, while Steel Town with estimated population of 25000 generated 20 ton garbage on daily basis.

The board approved the proposal in best interest of public of areas and minimizing the environmental hazards.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Motorway China Budget Company Hyderabad Larkana Nasir Jamshoro Korangi Malir From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

S.Africa all out for 298 in first Test against WI

2 minutes ago

Bidens' German Shepherd Champ Dies at 13

7 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Multan S ..

43 minutes ago

Amir was dropped due to performance, injuries but ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister congratulates Raisi on "landmark vi ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N should examine the looted wealth, instead of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.