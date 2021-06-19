SSWMB approves Rs. 8 billion budget for FY-2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has approved Rs. 8 billion Budget for the financial year 2021-22 while endorsing the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Korangi and Central districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has approved Rs. 8 billion Budget for the financial year 2021-22 while endorsing the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Korangi and Central districts of Karachi.

The board also approved taking up municipal solid waste management activity in the areas of Gulshan-e- Hadeed, Murad Memon goth, Steel Town falling under the jurisdiction of District Council Karachi through existing contract of DMC Malir.

The decisions were made in 15th meeting of the board held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Special Secretary Finance Department Bilal Ahmed, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Chana and other board members attended the meeting.

The Board meeting discussed operational and administrative matters of SSWMB and took key decisions.

It also passed resolution for transfer or allotment of land in name of SSWMB at Jam Chakro spread over 500 acres and Gond Pass 450 acres in district West, Son Walhar 200 acres located on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro, Ganjo Takar 500 acres in Hyderabad being utilized as landfill sites to prevent encroachments and execution of other components of ADP schemes at sites.

The Board validated the finalization of procurement process for middle end operations in Hyderabad and procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in District Korangi to a Chinese company and in district Central to a European back ground company.

It also endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of front end collection contract in Hyderabad and Larkana. Besides, the Board acknowledged revenue potential of Rs. 6.5 billion from charging minimal fees from households for solid waste management services in 7 districts of Karachi.

Initially revenue potential is estimated at Rs. 2.8 billion per year. In this regard Secretary SSWMB was directed to finalize detailed proposal.

The Board on the request received from district administration Malir for extension of sanitation services in Murad Memon Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Steel Town for taking municipal Solid Waste, which otherwise form part of District Council Karachi limits.

In this regard , Board was briefed that in compliance to district administration requests, the concerned company undertaking waste management operations in DMC Malir has conducted survey and reported that estimated population of Gulshan-e-Hadeed consisted of 217856 with household count of 6360 and with estimated garbage generation of 110 ton per. Memon Goth estimated population 75000 with estimated garbage generation of 38 tons per day, while Steel Town with estimated population of 25000 generated 20 ton garbage on daily basis.

The board approved the proposal in best interest of public of areas and minimizing the environmental hazards.