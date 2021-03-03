State land worth Rs 154 m retrieved

District administration retrieved state land worth Rs 156 million during crackdown here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved state land worth Rs 156 million during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, 12 kanal commercial land worth Rs 72 million was retrieved from, Z-Block, People's Colony Khanewal.

Similarly, 56 kanal land was retrieved from Chak No 96/10-R. The cost of land is stated Rs 84 million.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Suleman, led the operation for retrieval of the land.

According to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, nobody would be allowed to grab state land. Earlier, officials from various departments took part in the operation.