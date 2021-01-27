UrduPoint.com
State Life, RMI Ink Agreement For Free Medical Services

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

State Life, RMI ink agreement for free medical services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :State Life Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Rehman Medical Institute (MRI) have signed an agreement to include the latter in Health Plus Card program for provision of free and quality treatment facilities to patients.

Tajamul Khattak, Zonal Head, State Life Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), RMI, Shafiqur Rehman signed the agreement, says a press release here on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, RMI would start provide services to patients under Health Plus Card Programme from next week.

The inclusion of RMI being a modern hospital with latest healthcare facilities, is a important step towards provision of quality and free treatment to patients under Sehat Plus Card Programme of the PTI Government.

The patients of cardiology, radiology, neurosurgery, orthopedic, kidney and others specialties would be largely benefited at RMI.

