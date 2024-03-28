Open Menu

Steps To Be Taken To Increase Disable Quota In Government Jobs: CM Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has said that separate directorates of special education and women empowerment would be created soon and steps would be taken to increase the quota for disabled people in government jobs by 10%.

She expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Special Education Complex Hayatabad Peshawar as a chief guest.

CM advisor paid tribute to parents of special children and said that these children need support and encouragement of people for continuation of their journey towards empowerment and respectful status in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Special Education Complex, Syed Ali Bakhsh, said that there are around 57 special education institutions across the province He told that more than 650 students are studying in Special Education Complex among which 72 children are staying in the hostel.

Earlier CM Advisor visited stalls showcasing items made by students in Vocational Training Center of the complex. She appreciated the work of students and assured cooperation to administration in addressing their problems.

