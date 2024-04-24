Open Menu

Steps Under Way For Expediting Cotton Cultivation

Published April 24, 2024

Steps under way for expediting cotton cultivation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Director Agriculture Sargodha region Muhammad Shahid said that in line with special directives of Punjab government, special steps were under way for expediting the cotton produce in the region.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that a target was set to cultivate cotton on an area of 197,000 acres in the division in the current year,adding that an area of 7,710 acres was set in Sargodha district,2890 acres in Khushab district,145,470 acres in Mianwali, and 41,430 acres in Bhakkar.

Various campaigns were launched by the department concerned and agriculture teams were going door to door and guiding the farmers to increase cotton produce as it was a profitable crop.

Muhammad Shahid highlighted that Sargodha was the only division in Punjab that achieved 100% of its cotton

target the last year.

He urged to start an active campaign on social media and conduct farmer conventions to raise awareness about cotton sowing.

