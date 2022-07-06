UrduPoint.com

Stranded Hajj Pilgrims Permitted To Leave For Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Stranded Hajj pilgrims permitted to leave for Jeddah

Over 148 Hajj pilgrims stranded at Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad airports have especially been permitted to leave for Jeddah to perform Hajj, said spokesman Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 148 Hajj pilgrims stranded at Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad airports have especially been permitted to leave for Jeddah to perform Hajj, said spokesman Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor thanked Saudi authorities for granting the permission. Minister had also lauded the efforts of Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Hajj Mission for making possible the permission to stranded Pakistanis.

Hajj visa holders were allowed to land at Jeddah Airport by 12 midnight of 7th Zilhaj. Hajj visa holders would be able to travel to Jeddah Airport by any flight.

About 123 stranded Hajj pilgrims of private scheme were being sent to Saudi Arabia through the flights of Air Blue and Saudi Air.

While some 25 Hajj pilgrims stranded at Islamabad Airport were leaving from Peshawar and Lahore Airports.

Holders of Hajj visas can also arrive at Jeddah Airport ahead of schedule on the first available flight, said spokesman.

Pakistan Hajj Mission staff was present at Jeddah Airport to guide and facilitate the pilgrims.

Public and private pilgrims who have missed the flight should immediately contact the relevant Hajj camp or Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

Hajj pilgrims who missed the Hajj flights were being contacted through Hajj camps, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, a contingent of Mauvineen e Hajj left for Mina toguide the pilgrims at the entrances of Mina and at important places.

