Romanian Embassy to showcase cultural diplomacy commitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad and the Arts Council of Pakistan have partnered to present the World Culture Festival Karachi 2025.

The festival will feature a performance by renowned Romanian soprano, Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga, which is scheduled for November 4, 2025, said a press released issued here Friday.

A delegation from the Pakistan Romania business Council, including Advisor and Chief Operating Officer, Atif Farooqi and Firpo, Chairman, Sohail Shamim met with President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah to discuss festival logistics.

This collaboration showcases the Embassy of Romania's commitment to cultural diplomacy and strengthening Romania-Pakistan ties.

The Pakistan Romania Business Council's support highlights its role in promoting bilateral trade and cultural exchange, fostering stronger economic and cultural relations between the two countries.