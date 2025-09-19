Romanian Embassy To Showcase Cultural Diplomacy Commitment
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad and the Arts Council of Pakistan have partnered to present the World Culture Festival Karachi 2025.
The festival will feature a performance by renowned Romanian soprano, Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga, which is scheduled for November 4, 2025, said a press released issued here Friday.
A delegation from the Pakistan Romania business Council, including Advisor and Chief Operating Officer, Atif Farooqi and Firpo, Chairman, Sohail Shamim met with President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah to discuss festival logistics.
This collaboration showcases the Embassy of Romania's commitment to cultural diplomacy and strengthening Romania-Pakistan ties.
The Pakistan Romania Business Council's support highlights its role in promoting bilateral trade and cultural exchange, fostering stronger economic and cultural relations between the two countries.
Recent Stories
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC dismisses plea against CCD Chief Sohail Zafar Chattha4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Asad Umar, Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases4 minutes ago
-
Romanian Embassy to showcase cultural diplomacy commitment4 minutes ago
-
ADC Matiari urges NGOs to collaborate for public welfare14 minutes ago
-
New contact numbers issued for flood control room at Kotri Barrage14 minutes ago
-
Justice Jahangiri approaches SC against IHC order24 minutes ago
-
28 villages in Sehwan’s Katcha area cut off from cities, relief efforts accelerated24 minutes ago
-
Flour mill raided in Sinjhoro, thousands of wheat bags seized, mill sealed24 minutes ago
-
NCHR member visits S&S Law Associates, highlights HR and minorities' issues24 minutes ago
-
IHCBA decides legal actions against PTI lawyers involve in attack on Bar's president44 minutes ago
-
2nd Annual/Supplementary exam of Associate Degrees program issued44 minutes ago
-
ATC disposes of petition against video link appearance44 minutes ago