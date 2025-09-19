Open Menu

ATC Extends Asad Umar, Azam Swati’s Interim Bail In May 9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal ministers - Asad Umar and Azam Khan Swati - in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots.

The court extended Asad Umar’s bail till October 6 in three cases, including the Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, and Shadman police station arson.

Azam Swati’s bail was also extended till October 6 in five cases, among them the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack references.

Both leaders appeared before the court for attendance. ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings and directed the defence to present arguments on the bail petitions at the next hearing.

