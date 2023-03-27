UrduPoint.com

Street Crimes Decrease In Federal Capital: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Monday informed the National Assembly that street crime in the Federal Capital had decreased due to the steps taken by the government.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding increase in crimes in Islamabad, particularly against women, he said the Eagle Squad had been established in the Capital to check street crime and after the introduction of force, the crimes had considerably decreased in the areas.

The minister said it was the top priority of the government to safeguard movement of women in the Capital's parks and public places.

About the F-9 Park, he said, about 100 CCTV cameras had been installed and lights made functional, with Eagle Squad personnel deputed for patrolling.

The number of security guards in the park had also been increased to 20.   The minister said with setting up of three new police stations in the Federal Capital, the total number had increased to 25 to facilitate its residents.   He said new police stations were established in Phulgran, Kirpa, and Sangjani. "The population of Islamabad has increased rapidly, and existing police stations were unable to cope with requirements of policing."The newly setup police station in Phulgran would be responsible for some of the areas that previously fell under the jurisdiction of Bara Kaho Police Station, he added.

